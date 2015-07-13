Microsoft’s New GigJam Collaboration App Deconstructs Tasks Into “Molecules Of Work”

Last November, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella hosted a small press event at the company’s Redmond, Wash. headquarters. The atmosphere was low-key, but the title–“ Productivity: Reinvented “–set expectations high. Though the session did include some demos, it was mostly devoted to whetting appetites for a future in which Microsoft would reemphasize its original mission of creating innovative products that help people get work done.

Today, Nadella is keynoting a much larger event: Microsoft’s annual Worldwide Partner Conference in Orlando. Part of his presentation will be devoted to a new app called GigJam. Along with HoloLens and the Surface Hub, it’s among the first concrete examples of what Microsoft thinks reinventing productivity is all about.

GigJam, which was code-named “Magic Glass” during development, is a genuinely new idea. It’s a set of apps for PCs, tablets, and phones which let you call up business information–from your own emails to figures from corporate databases–using a built-in version of Microsoft’s Cortana voice assistant. The apps format the info on cards. Then you can circle items you’d like to share–crossing out any which must remain confidential–and route them to one or more coworkers. You can choose to make the views you send them read-only or editable, and can annotate them with audio comments and on-screen notes.

GigJam lets you circle information you want to share, and X out items you wish to redact.

If a colleague happens to be available at that moment, you can use GigJam to collaborate in real time. If not, others can work asynchronously and then send the results back to you. “Every task can potentially become a multi-user task at will, with almost no friction,” says Vijay Mital, Microsoft’s general manager of ambient computing and robotics. GigJam, as he puts it, has “the ability to share atoms and molecules of work.”

Microsoft still isn’t ready to tell all about GigJam. Still to be announced, for instance, are the exact time frame when it will be available and how much it will cost. But it’s not just a technological-pie-in-the-sky lab project: Mital told me that it will ship “soon.”

If Microsoft had announced something like GigJam a decade or two ago, you would have reasonably expected it to involve proprietary Microsoft technologies and a Windows-centric approach. But this is Satya Nadella’s new, aggressively platform-agnostic Microsoft we’re talking about. So the examples which Mital went over with me involved Android phones and iPads and MacBook Airs as well as Microsoft’s own Surface. It seems entirely possible that a company might find GigJam useful even if it didn’t have a single Windows machine on its premises.