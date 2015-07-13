How Robin and Lucienne Day Transformed Post-War British Design

Don’t call them Britain’s answer to the Eameses—while Robin and Lucienne Day were a celebrated power couple in Britain’s post-war design scene, they carved individual careers and paths in product design.

Robin Day (1915–2010) earned his stripes making British furniture modern. In 1948, he and Clive Latimer nabbed an award from MoMA’s Low-Cost Furniture Design competition for their modular storage unit crafted from plywood, which was lauded for its “style and convenience, which represent an unusual achievement in their price range.” The museum called out the peaceful horizontal lines of its drawer faces, the tubular brass supports, and how the piece tapers from a wider bottom to a narrower top to offer stability while occupying less space visually. This piece, along with 99 others, is featured on a poster issued by the British furniture boutique twentytwentyone to celebrate Day’s centenary this year.

Robin Day working on the Q-stak Chair (1953) Robin Day designed this one-piece moulded plywood chair with economy in mind. The Robin and Lucienne Day Foundation

Material experimentation was the hallmark of Day’s career. He’s perhaps best known for his polypropylene stacking chairs, which have sold an astounding 50 million units since their 1963 launch. Used not only in offices and interiors, the chairs also provided seating in the 1968 Olympic stadium in Mexico City. They have even been fitted in canoes in Botswana.

“A good design must fulfill its purpose well, be soundly constructed, and should express in its design this purpose and construction,” Day said in 1962.

Robin Day’s polypropylene School Chair is still widely used in classrooms. Hillle Ltd/The Robin and Lucienne Day Foundation

Having worked through wartime, Day was versed in the language of economy. After he and Lucienne married in 1943, he crafted a dining room table for their apartment out of a linoleum-covered door; he used iron gas pipes clad with copper tubes for the legs. For the chairs, he bent plywood by hand, using steam from a kettle.

After WWII, furniture manufacturers sought to ramp up production, but were still working with limited means. Day’s cleverness and ingenuity proved invaluable as he designed products that used inexpensive materials, few components, and simple construction—tailored to the mechanics of mass production. For example, his Hillestack chairs, Q Stack chairs, and the seating he created for the Royal Festival Hall of Britain represent this ethos of restrained design.

A polymath, Day designed interiors, electronics, accessories, signage, and more, but chairs were his ongoing obsession—public seating, in particular. Case in point: his Series E school chairs used in numerous classrooms, and the common Toro benches that dot London Underground platforms.