Read The First Chapter Of Harper Lee’s Highly Anticipated “Go Set A Watchman”

Go Set a Watchman, Harper Lee’s long-awaited prequel to her Pulitzer Prize-winning novel To Kill a Mockingbird, hits shelves July 14. But if that still seems like too long to wait, both The Wall Street Journal and The Guardian have published the first chapter of the book.

Go Set a Watchman was actually written before To Kill a Mockingbird but Lee’s publisher advised her to rethink the manuscript from a different perspective, i.e., from Jean Louise “Scout” Finch’s point of view as a child.

The novel takes place in the 1950s, about 20 years after the trial at the center of To Kill a Mockingbird. The first chapter features Scout on a train from New York heading back to Alabama to visit her father Atticus—not to mention a bit of a jaw-dropper about her brother Jem.

Read the first chapter here or listen to actress Reese Witherspoon’s reading below.