Vines: Now In HD

Since the start of the year, Vine has launched an app targeted at kids and added small tweaks to its flagship app, including new search capabilities and more extensive sharing buttons. The latest iOS update from the looping video service adds a new quality setting that allows users to post Vines in HD, as well as a “Find People” section that suggests prolific Viners you might want to follow.
This isn’t the first time Vine has improved the quality of its videos. The company first upgraded its video quality back in March, when it increased the resolution of both posts on the platform and Vines embedded on websites.
[via Vine]