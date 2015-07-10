Google Can Tell If An Email Came From You… Or An Impostor

In a blog post on Thursday, Google described its newest technology for fighting spam–the company claims it catches all but 0.1 percent of spam emails–and introduced a set of tools for high-volume Gmail users, called the Google Postmaster Tools .

The Google Postmaster Tools offer high-volume email senders, such as banks, airlines, and newsletter administrators, access to analytics about their emails, as well as information about best practices. The tools are designed to help administrators discover the causes of delivery errors and why emails might get marked as spam.

Google also detailed its latest spam-fighting artificial intelligence technology, which employs a brain-like network that detects spam masquerading as legitimate correspondence.

The company’s AI is also getting better at catching email impersonation–if someone who isn’t you sends an email from your account. “Thanks to new machine learning signals, Google can now figure out whether a message actually came from its sender,” Google writes in its blog post.

As for wanted email that mistakenly ends up in the spam folder, Google says that’s rare: Only 0.05 percent of messages in the average Gmail inbox have been incorrectly categorized as spam.

