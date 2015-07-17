Google News Lab Mashes Big Data With Old-School Reporting

On July 8, Philadelphia police stopped 22-year-old Tyree Carroll on his bicycle and repeatedly beat him after he was already on the ground. More than a dozen officers eventually surrounded Carroll as he called for his grandmother, who lived nearby, for help. We know this because activist Jasmyne Cannick recorded the encounter on a phone and uploaded it to her YouTube channel.

Google is no longer just a place to search for news stories; it’s a place to find raw news itself. Among the 432,000 hours of video uploaded to YouTube every day are user clips of important events–from police beatings to political uprisings–that no media crew was around to cover. Google’s trend analysis based on 3.5 billion daily searches can surface patterns in data that traditional reporting misses.

Algorithms alone aren’t enough to make YouTube and sites like it valuable.

But there’s a lot of noise in the signal, and what rises to the top isn’t always the cream. “Algorithms alone aren’t enough to make YouTube and sites like it valuable. You need curation, you need journalism,” says Steve Grove, a Google executive and former reporter who realized a year ago that the search giant could do more to serve journalists. His idea grew into Google News Lab, a suite of tools for the media that the company formally announced last month.

On the surface, News Lab looks like a repackaging of existing Google services, such as Google Trends, YouTube, and Google Maps. “We…wanted to have a single door that the media could walk through,” says Grove. But News Lab adds human intel. “People who upload this (video) content aren’t journalists,” he says. “They may not even consider themselves citizen journalists. They don’t give context.” For example, they often give the clips generic titles like “video.”

For context, Google works with Storyful, a Dublin, Ireland company that combs social media posts like Instagram photos and Facebook videos to ensure they are accurate, fills in the details, and secures re-use permission from the creators.

News Lab also partners with Witness, a nonprofit that trains people to safely and accurately record video of cases of human rights abuse, on a project called Witness Media Lab. The first undertaking is to document police misconduct in the U.S. This was a natural place for Grove to start. After leaving ABC News in 2007, he worked at YouTube for four years, where he built the site’s News and Politics team and developed the Human Rights Channel–the forerunner to Witness Media Lab—in collaboration with Witness and Storyful.

Storyful (one of Fast Company‘s Most Innovative Companies for 2015) also works with the Google News Lab on Newswire. This feed of free-to-use (with attribution) eyewitness video grew from collaboration between YouTube and Storyful that began with coverage of the Tahrir Square protests in Egypt during the Arab Spring of 2011.