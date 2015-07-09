The U.S. Government Employee Hack Was Much, Much Worse Than We Thought

A hacker attack on the United States government’s Office of Personnel Management (OPM), which Fast Company reported on last month , is far worse than anyone ever thought. According to ABC News, government officials say records belonging to 22 million people were stolen . Previously, the government only claimed 4.2 million current and former employees were impacted.

The full scope of the hack, which was conducted by unknown parties but is believed to have originated in China, is still unknown. However, it appears the hackers had access to records concerning federal employees’ family members and security clearance applications in which they discussed their criminal history, sex life, drug use, mental health, financial history, and much more.

If the hack was conducted by foreign governments or parties working on behalf of foreign governments, it would be one of the largest intelligence setbacks for the United States in decades. The investigation is ongoing.

Update: The head of the OPM, Katherine Archuleta, is resigning effective July 10, the New York Times reports.

