A Sneaky New Toyota Radio Ad Tells Siri To Turn Your Phone Off In The Car

This is one of those great ideas in theory but will likely never actually work as it’s supposed to out there in the real world. In order to encourage more people to stop texting while driving, Toyota and agency Saatchi & Saatchi Sweden created a radio ad that asks Siri to put your phone on airplane mode.





The ad ran during morning and afternoon rush hour but to work, it needs drivers’ Hey Siri function on and phone plugged in, or else its commands would go unheeded. And if you’re the type of deeply misguided person who has to text while driving, you may also be the type of person who would scramble while driving to get your damn phone off airplane mode. Still! It’s heart is in the right place.