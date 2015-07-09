The Internet Was a Little Too Willing To Accept These “Minions”-Branded Tampons

Spend enough time on the Internet and you can spot a hoax a mile away. (Or even a meta-hoax parodying hoaxes.) Sometimes it’s clear that this thing is a hoax, but you wish it were real. Other times, like today, however, an obvious hoax seems merely one thin goggle-strap away from reality.

Above is a tweet from MetroUK about the supposed synergy betwixt “Kotex Puerto Rico” and the Minions movie. Here is a blog post about it from Uproxx, and another from Hello Giggles. Of course, this wildly inappropriate brand integration does not exist. (When we reached out to Kimberly-Clark, makers of Kotex, a spokesperson responded: “This is not an authentic Kotex promotion and we have removed it from social media to avoid confusion amongst our consumers.”) The thing is, the Minions marketing blitz, and its fallout, has been so intense, who among us doesn’t already feel like they have a Minion inside of them, in one way or another? This hoax is too real.