Why The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Deserves A Parade–And Much More

Earlier this week Mayor DeBlasio announced that the City of New York is hosting a ticker tape parade on July 10 down Manhattan’s Canyon of Heroes for the United States Women’s soccer team, who won a little something called the 2015 World Cup last weekend. Considering that the last ticker tape parade for a female athlete was way back in the 1960, this is a long-overdue celebration and is also the Most Wonderful Thing of the Week! But that doesn’t mean all is well in the world of female athletics. Watch the video above to find out what else needs fixing.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens