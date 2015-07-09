Why The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Deserves A Parade–And Much More

Earlier this week Mayor DeBlasio announced that the City of New York is hosting a ticker tape parade on July 10 down Manhattan’s Canyon of Heroes for the United States Women’s soccer team, who won a little something called the 2015 World Cup last weekend. Considering that the last ticker tape parade for a female athlete was way back in the 1960, this is a long-overdue celebration and is also the Most Wonderful Thing of the Week! But that doesn’t mean all is well in the world of female athletics. Watch the video above to find out what else needs fixing.