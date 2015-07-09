Fired Reddit Employee Victoria Taylor Breaks Silence

In a Reddit post (of course), Taylor finally responded to the overwhelming support she has received from users over the past week:

How was your weekend? Mine was…interesting, to say the least.

I’ve had some time to think about how to respond to the extraordinary kindness and support you’ve shown me. And here it is:

I’ll never forget my time at reddit. You allowed me to be a part of some of the greatest conversations of our time, and it was an honor to be your ambassador.

I just want to take a moment to say thank you to all of you who have reached out.

Thank you for everything you’ve given me. From your messages to your artwork, I am deeply moved and grateful beyond words, and your encouragement has meant more than you’ll ever know.

I’ve been incredibly humbled and honored to serve this community, and I truly believe all voices matter.

Your voices matter.

You proved that this weekend.

And really, this weekend wasn’t about me. It was about you. And if I know one thing about this community, it’s that you’ll continue making your voices heard. And that’s an inspiration.

I know many of you may be curious about what’s next for me, and I’m still figuring that out. However, I can assure you, wherever the road leads, I will live up to the faith you’ve had in me.

You can take the woman out of reddit, but you can’t take the reddit out of the woman. I believe in you. And that’s a promise.

Thank you.

Notably, Taylor didn’t address the terms of her departure, which are still unclear and the subject of extensive speculation. While polite and gracious, her post largely avoids any discussion of both her surprise dismissal last week and Reddit CEO Ellen Pao’s botched handling of it.

