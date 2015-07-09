Celebrate The Office’s 14th Birthday With Ricky Gervais’s Life-Changing Creative Advice

How better to celebrate the British Office‘s 14th birthday today than with a little creative wisdom from Ricky Gervais? As the show’s co-director and writer–and the man behind TV’s original horrible boss David Brent–Gervais helped give rise to an era of mockumentary TV, as well as a well-loved American version of the show.

When Co.Create asked Gervais about his creative process, he had only one tip to share: “Write about what you know.”

After he continually received subpar marks in grade school, Gervais says his writing teacher gave him that advice, and it finally did the trick. In the video, he admits getting an A on his next paper was the proudest moment of his life.

But in honor of the upcoming mockumentary film Life on the Road about David Brent’s time since being made redundant, here are a few Office moments that Gervais should also be proud of:

1. “I’ve been made redundant.”

2. When Gareth’s stapler is stuck in Jell-O

3. “What’s an elf?”