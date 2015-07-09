Snapchat Features Live Stories From West Bank

Snapchat chose an unusual destination for its Live Story feature on Thursday: the West Bank . Live Stories highlight unusual destinations and noteworthy events through a curated video feed that stays live for just 24 hours. Dubbed #WestBankLive on Twitter, the feed touches on everything from the geopolitical reality inside the Palestinian territories–the separation barrier and checkpoints outside the city of Bethlehem–to ordinary scenes of everyday life that are often neglected by the media.

On Tuesday, Snapchat ran a Live Story focused on Tel Aviv in neighboring Israel. The company received hundreds of tweets in both English and Arabic asking for coverage of Palestine, with many of them criticizing Israel. It’s unclear if Snapchat decided to cover the West Bank as a reaction to the outrage, or if that was actually the plan all along.

Live Stories have been a consistent moneymaker for Snapchat, drawing, on average, 20 million viewers every 24 hours, according to Re/code.

In an email to Fast Company, Snapchat declined to comment on user numbers in the Palestinian territories, and did not disclose if the company chose to highlight the West Bank in response to audience demand.

[via Wired]