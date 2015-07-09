Oscar-Winner Dustin Lance Black Directs An Affecting Tale Of Friendship For Coke

Back in April, Coke debuted a new campaign in Latin America that focused on friendship across web films, a series of short docs with MTV, TV ads, merchandising, and even the logo on the can. At the time, it debuted two web films that focused on empathy through stories about gossip, secrets and isolation caused by bullying and other forms of social cruelty.





Now the brand, and agency Pereira O’Dell, have launched the third web film and revealed that all three films were directed Dustin Lance Black, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of Milk. “The Text” follows a group of young guys as they talk smack, play video games and hang out, with a twist appropriate for a short unveiled during Pride Month.





In a statement, Black said “The Text” was perhaps the most personal of the films for him to direct. “As an artist, I feel I have a responsibility to share the stories of who LGBT people truly are in order to dispel any atmosphere of fear that might prevent LGBT people from sharing their lives openly.”