Big Business Lessons From 3 Small Batch Ice Cream Brands

Artisanal ice cream is everywhere these days, with craft ice cream makers launching food trucks and pop-up shops across the country. Store freezers are giving more shelf space to lesser-known brands that offer unique flavors and quality ingredients over big brand names. According to the National Restaurant Association , home-made artisan ice cream is the top 2015 dessert trend.

But standing out in a market with so many players takes more than just tasty flavors. It also requires smart business strategies and finding a way to differentiate yourself in the marketplace—business lessons any startup founder could use, regardless of their industry.

Fast Company spoke with three craft ice cream makers—Van Leeuwen, MilkMade, and Coolhaus—about what makes them stand out in the marketplace and the lessons they learned that helped them succeed in business.

When Laura O’Neill and her co-founders Benjamin Van Leeuwen and his brother Pete Van Leeuwen launched their first ice cream truck in New York in 2008, they were obsessed with making sure the quality of their ice cream stood apart from all the other stuff being sold by truck vendors. Rather than using cheaper ingredients to stabilize and thicken their product like many ice cream makers do, they opted for the more expensive choice of heavy cream and egg yolks.

Photo: Sidney Bensimon

When Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream first started working with a factory in upstate New York to produce their ice cream, they were urged to adjust their heavy ratio of cream and eggs for cheaper substitutes, but the founders resisted. “From the early days, we were always pushing the boundaries for our purity level,” says O’Neill.

Seven years later, with six ice cream trucks (four in New York and two in LA), four storefronts and three more on the way in the next few months, not to mention distribution across 250 retail stores, that obsession with quality is still just as important. But that doesn’t mean stubbornly sticking to the way things were done from the start, says co-founder Ben Van Leeuwen. “We are constantly evolving our product and business plan based on what the market wants,” he says.

Regardless of what your product and market is, sustaining that balance between quality and flexibility is incredibly important. Tempting as it might be to cut corners as the business grows, resist the urge. Without their focus on quality, says O’Neill, Van Leeuwen wouldn’t be as successful as it is today. The brand’s pale yellow trucks are now a staple around New York City and LA and the company will soon be moving into a new 5,000 square-foot production space in Brooklyn. “We wouldn’t have gotten so far without maintaining the integrity of the product,” say O’Neill.