Get Ready To Party Like It’s 1960 With The World-Cup-Winning U.S. Women’s Soccer Team!

The U.S. women’s soccer team clenched their third World Cup championship this past weekend, and the city of New York is throwing them a historic party.

This Friday, the U.S. team will have their very own ticker-tape parade down Manhattan’s Canyon of Heroes, the first for female athletes in over half a century. 1960 Olympic figure skating gold medalist Carol Heiss Jenkins was the last female athlete to receive the honor. “No one’s won the title three times,” Jenkins tells The Wall Street Journal about the U.S. women’s team World Cup wins. “I think when you have somebody who’s done something that nobody’s done before in the sport, they deserve it.”

In a letter to New York City mayor Bill de Blasio, Manhattan borough president Gale Brewer echoes Jenkins’ sentiments, stating:

New York has a strong history of honoring sports teams in the Canyon of Heroes, but has never held a parade to honor a women’s team. Our newest soccer champions present an opportunity for New York to recognize that heroes and role models come in all genders, and I hope you will work with me to make this parade a reality.

We couldn’t agree more. Congratulations, ladies!