Watch Monkeys Go Wild In An Ikea Kitchen, In The Jungle

The latest installment in Ikea’s “the wonderful everyday” campaign features the kind of behavior that is generally discouraged in the home. In human homes, anyway. In monkey homes, it’s a whole other thing.

The new spot, created by agency Mother, was filmed at the Jaguar Rescue Centre in Costa Rica and shows what happens when a collection of Howler, Spider and Capuchin monkeys come across an Ikea Metod kitchen that has somehow been deposited in the jungle.

Set to the track Psychotic Reaction by Brenton Wood, the animals wreak the kind of havoc one would expect and seem to be having a terrific time, which is the point. The aim is to get across the idea that “cooking doesn’t need to be governed by convention or worry, it can be a joyous playground”, according to the agency.





The ad, which was directed by by Juan Cabral at MJZ breaks on July 11 in the U.K. and Ireland and will be backed with print, digital and outdoor executions from July 13.

A previous execution in “the wonderful everyday” strategy, “Beds”, won a Gold Lion in Film at the recent Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.



