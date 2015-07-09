Don’t Be Surprised If You Bump Into Bill Murray Soon, And He’s Doing Something Awesome

Bill Murray is becoming as famous for his amazingly random appearances as he is for his legendary acting career.

Murray was spotted Sunday at the Grateful Dead’s final show on their “Fare Thee Well” tour in his native city of Chicago. But you’d be remiss in thinking that Murray holed up in the VIP section and then split. Oh, no. Everyone’s favorite “cool grandpa,” as Mashable called Murray, mingled with the crowd and even stayed around after the concert to help the cleaning crew.

Murray’s Grateful Dead cameo is only the most recent in a string of encounters, each more awesome than the last:

Here he is marching with poets across the Brooklyn Bridge…

…and crashing a kickball game…





…and crashing a birthday party.