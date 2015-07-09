Apple Saves Publishing… For Itself

A month ago, at the World Wide Developer’s Conference, Apple’s vice president of product management and marketing, Susan Prescott, walked the audience of developers, users, and fans through the features of a new app that will be bundled with iOS 9: Apple News .

A glorified RSS reader, the News app was compared in the press to other attention aggregators, from the design-focused Flipboard, to the 600-pound gorilla in sheep’s clothing that is the elephant in the internet’s room, Facebook. Apple themselves emphasized a clean reading experience, with “rich typography” that offers the “best mobile reading experience ever;” what it did not emphasize—because they were not in the demo–were ads. Ads, it seems, despite an integral part of Apple News, are too gauche for Apple to display.





The following day, an Apple engineer, Brian Weinstein, stood on a smaller stage to discuss “Safari Extensibility: Content Blocking and Shared Links.” It was session 511, one of many nuts-and-bolts talks given by Apple employees to explain new features and capabilities that would be available to developers whose software runs on Apple’s phones or computers.

“Content blockers identify subsets of content,” explained Weinstein, “or resources on a page to not show or even load.” The implication, despite the name, is to block things that aren’t content—specifically, ads. “I’m sure you can all imagine content you might want to block while browsing the web.” The first example given during the presentation? A “list of clickbait links on the left” of a hypothetical website, labeled, in the demo, as “Sponsored Links.”

Apple, like Facebook, has entered into a standoff with the publishing industry and the open, if for-profit, web. And it’s being done under the aegis of design: choose a better reading experience on our curated platform, they offer, or let us clean up that pesky advertising on the open web.

The appeal to everyday readers of the web is compelling. Dean Murphy, a mobile app developer, created an ad blocker–excuse me, content blocker–in under an hour, tuned specifically to block the advertisements on a popular Apple publication, iMore. With the ads and its attendant tracking software blocked, he was able to download and render iMore’s front page in 2 seconds–9 seconds faster than the page loaded with ads. More content (in this case, headlines) were able to fit in the mobile Safari browser window. Another developer, in a particularly stinging observation, noted that a roughly 500-word article by iMore’s editor-in-chief addressing Murphy’s content blocker was 14 megabytes in size. The text of the article could be transmitted in under a kilobyte of data; the rest of the data is the ads, images, and code that surrounds it. In plaintext form, a couple of dozen good-sized novels could fit in a 14 megabyte file.

From a UX standpoint, optimizing time spent, space occupied, and data transferred is a significant achievement in the name of the user. To one versed in the mechanics of computing, where efficiency is an ideal, if not a byword, this waste of data seems almost criminal. More so since users pay a tangible financial cost for mobile data. But words are not data; they encapsulate the thinking of their author, measurable both in time and material cost–rent, food, perhaps even profit. And that profit is increasingly hard earned.