From Procrastination Myths To Lessons In Failure: This Week’s Top 5 Leadership Stories

This week, we learned some myths about procrastination and how to gracefully escape an overly talkative coworker.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of July 6.





If Inbox Zero sounds completely unachievable, you aren’t alone. But PubMatic CEO Rajeev Goel sees Inbox Zero not as work itself, but as a way to make work better, faster, and smarter. Here are his tips to tackle the scourge of email.





When you’re 18 years old, it can seem like everyone is pressuring you to go to college. But with the exorbitant cost of higher education in the U.S., college dropout and founder of UnCollege Dale Stephens explains why college isn’t the only option—and it might not be the best one.





Getting trapped in conversations with overly loquacious coworkers can make time in the office uncomfortable, to say the least. Luckily, psychologist Art Markman has some tips for exiting politely while still leaving your relationship and reputation in tact.





Joseph Ferrari, professor of psychology at DePaul University, believes that many of the things we tell ourselves about procrastination are harmful to our ability to change. These eight myths offer insight into why we procrastinate and what we can do to stop.