Homeless Boy Using a McDonald’s Light To Study Inspires World–To Create Motivational Macros

Sometimes an image will capture the popular imagination and spread unstoppably across the Internet, effecting some measure of real change . If there’s any justice in the world–and the jury will forever be out on that one–even more people will see and ultimately do something in response to this viral photo of a young homeless boy perched at his impossibly tiny, sad desk outside of a McDonald’s so he can use the outdoor lighting to study.

The photo was taken in the Philippines, and the boy in question has since been identified as one Daniel Cabrera. According to the Telegraph, Daniel is homeless because his home burned down and his father died. In an unrelated story, I’m not crying–there’s just a little rain on my face.

Apparently, the image has already spread so much that people are using it as a motivational image macro. That is not what I mean by “effecting real change.” The next picture we see of Daniel Cabrera should show him in a house smiling and waving while doing homework made of hamburgers at a well-lit, normal-sized desk.