From DIY Beauty Videos To Comics: Michelle Phan On Her Latest Digital Venture And What’s Next

Once you have a successful YouTube channel, beauty product line, non-fiction book, content-creator network, music label and make-up subscription service, where do you go from there?

In Michelle Phan’s case, the pages of a comic book.

Michelle Phan

The 28-year-old digital entrepreneur made her name on YouTube giving DIY beauty tutorials. To date, she has more than 7.5 million followers and 1.1 billion overall views on her channel. She’s since launched her own make-up line with L’Oreal (Em Cosmetics), not to mention a number of side businesses including the Endemol Shine-backed Icon, a network for content creators in the lifestyle vertical; music label Shift Music Group; and Ipsy, a $10-a-month beauty subscription kit. Now, she’s adding to her ever-expanding resume with a new partnership with Line Webtoon, an online and mobile site people where can read and upload comics.

Phan came up with her new series, The Enchantress, when she was only eight, and penned a first draft when she was 11.

“I was playing with my friends at school, and I had this idea. You know when you’re a child and your imagination is limitless and you really believe in magic? I thought I had super powers,” she says. “ I told all my friends we had super powers and we could fly or make plants grow if we just [knew] how to talk to them.”





The Enchantress, debuting this fall, is a 26-chapter story about a young songstress who, with the help of an alchemist guide, navigates a world where technology has been destroyed, one government rules the planet and magic is rampant. The art is a mix of manga, anime and Disney, Phan says.

While it might seem a departure for Phan, she says art and comic books have been a passion for her ever since she was a girl, and her make-up focused YouTube channel was originally meant to be a creative outlet for her art. Her original plan had been to write the comic book series when she retired from YouTube.