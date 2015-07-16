Why Thursday Is The Best Day To Start A New Habit

I’ve kept track of my time for several weeks over the years, but in April, I decided to try something new: logging it continuously. I wanted to know what trends I’d see over months, not just days. My timesheet starts on Mondays, but I made a strategic decision as I started this habit. I began tracking my time on a Thursday.

This isn’t the usual approach. Data shared with me by the folks at Toggl, a time-tracking app, show that people are more likely to start tracking time on Monday than any other day: 10% more people sign up on Mondays vs. Tuesdays; 15% more on Mondays than Wednesdays; 27.5% more on Mondays than Thursdays; and 30% more on Mondays vs. Fridays. We look for new starts and clean slates for new routines—not surprisingly, Toggl also reports that they get a lot of new users in January.

Yet I thought that starting on a day other than Monday would give my new habit the best chance of sticking.

The impulse to start something new on Monday is based on faulty thinking. You know a habit will be difficult, but you assume that you will be a different, new person at the start of the new week. This new you will be more focused and disciplined.

Alas, this will not happen. You will not be a different person come Monday. You will have the exact same quantity of willpower you do any other day.

On the downside, you will also have this: a lot of other things starting up. The workweek starts on Monday. You have new projects, more meetings, new routines. If you want to start a new habit of, say, going for a lunchtime walk, if you wait until Monday, your new and fragile habit will be competing with all these other decisions and responsibilities. Your best intentions can get crowded out by the busyness.

If you truly want to start a new habit, you should start now, whenever now happens to be.

