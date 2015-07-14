My Retina Tracker Crowdsources Blind Research Participants

Curing blindness is, in part, a data-crunching problem. Hundreds of genetic mutations, and ensembles of mutations, can cause vision loss. Sorting out cause and effect requires digging through patient data to find patterns and finding the right people for potential treatments, such as replacing defective genes or regrowing lost tissue with stem cells. An online patient registry, MyRetinaTracker.org , crowdsources this data collection by recruiting the people who know the most about blindness–the people who suffer from it.

So far, only a few ailments that affect vision can be fixed. Doctors can transplant corneas (the outer lens of the eye), and even replace the lens inside the eye with a synthetic version. What they can’t yet fix is the retina–a layer of cells less than half a millimeter thick in the back of the eye that turns light into signals in the brain that become images.

Most challenging are about 20 rare inherited genetic diseases such as retinitis pigmentosa (RP), which starts by killing cells at the periphery of the retina and works its way inward. Any of at least 84 genes can cause RP (more keep being discovered). Just one gene seems to cause most cases of Stargardt’s disease, which usually starts attacking the center of the retina and works its way outward. But it’s a monster gene, containing 6,819 base pairs that code for proteins. Mutations on different parts of that gene affect the severity of Stargardt’s and can even cause other diseases, including RP.

“It comes down to which particular gene you have and which particular mutation on which gene you have,” said Brian Mansfield, deputy chief research officer at the Foundation Fighting Blindness (FFB) in Baltimore.

Opposite the plethora of causes is the paucity of patients. About 200,000 Americans have a rare inherited retinal disease, out of the more than 300 million people who live in the U.S.

Mansfield is taking on the challenge of finding them with My Retina Tracker, an online registry for patients with retina diseases to store their medial records and provide anonymous data to researchers. FFB soft-launched My Retina Tracker in June 2014, with no press coverage beyond a few niche websites. Yet it still gained more than 2,600 enrollees in the past year.

FFB is now finalizing a deal with a marketing agency–which Mansfield wasn’t authorized to name–for a major recruitment campaign that he expects to launch in the fall. FFB doesn’t need data from all 200,000 people in the U.S. to better understand connections between gene mutations and diseases. “If we were able to get 40,000 to 80,000 in our registry, we would be feeling good,” Mansfield said. The site is open to anyone in the world (although it’s only in English at present). Still, getting that many people involved is a daunting task.