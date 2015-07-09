Now, THAT’s How You Deal With Annoying Customer Service

When LED smart bulb company LIFX asked Eran C. Galili to submit a video proving the lightbulb he wanted to return was in fact faulty, chances are they weren’t expecting a short film interpretation of the Western classic The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

Using Italian composer Ennio Morricone’s iconic score, Galili goes through “the good” (LIFX original), “the ugly” (“some random bulb”), and “the bad” (bricked LIFX original). If you’re wondering why a company would ask a customer to go through all this rigamarole, Galili explains on his YouTube page: “When I told them I live overseas and shipping cost for the [return merchandise authorization] is prohibitive, they suggested the video so they could send me a new bulb and cover shipping.”





That’s when a, yes, lightbulb went off for Galili. And the new bulb? He’s getting it.