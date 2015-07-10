advertisement
Ready To Leave Your Job?

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

There comes a point in every career when you decide you are ready to leave your current position. Handling your exit gracefully can be tricky. Watch this video to make sure you end things on a positive note by knowing such things as the correct protocol for giving your notice, handling your last days at work, and what you should emphasize during an exit interview. Watch this for tips, and good luck out there!

