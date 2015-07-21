I Hate My New “Dream Job,” What Should I Do?

There are a lot of unknowns going into a new job, but between learning new software systems and navigating office politics, you should be able to depend that your job description won’t change, right?

Leadership coach Lolly Daskal helps a reader figure out how to deal with a dream job that hasn’t turned out to be everything she thought it would be.

Hello, I was really excited to start this job when I accepted it; it’s in my field and appeared to be a step in the right direction for my career (more challenges and responsibilities). But now after a few months they have me doing menial stuff like paperwork and filing, not the exciting responsibilities I was lead to believe I’d handle. What should I do?



Lolly Daskal is a leadership development and CEO coach and consultant, and founder of Lead From Within. Follow her at @LollyDaskal.

Starting any job can be exciting and offer new opportunities, but when the opportunity seems to be a far cry from what you thought it would be, you have to learn how to manage your situation and expectations.

Here are some tips:

Don’t cry foul. If things are not going the way you planned in the first few months, don’t panic and don’t cry foul. Resist the urge to make any dramatic decisions; don’t rush to judgment. Give yourself what you need right now, which is the calm to come up with a plan to manage the situation.

Take note. Take a few moments to create a document that lists what you were promised or led to expect about your job—in as much detail as possible—as well as the contrasting reality.

Speak up. Set up a time to speak to your boss or whoever is in charge. Have a dialogue that is open and honest. Don’t make it emotional; stay in the realm of facts. Calmly speak about what you were originally told and what your responsibilities are now. Ask what can be changed.