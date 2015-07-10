Breaking Past 1% in Silicon Valley

If attention were the same as progress, Silicon Valley would be a model of gender and racial parity. If progress matched rhetoric, America’s top tech companies would be celebrating the full talents of women, people of color, and other under-represented groups disadvantaged by hiring practices of today .

Since Intel’s announcement in January that it is spending $300 million on diversity, there have been thousands of media articles highlighting the lack of equal representation in Silicon Valley. There have also been several company announcements about intensive efforts, company resources, and a renewed CEO focus on changing the tech culture that limits the rise of a wider representation of gender, racial, and socio-economic groups.

Indeed, no issue in my experience has so dominated the conversation in Silicon Valley as diversity has in recent months. In the last month, Google shared its impressive commitment to diversifying talent, having spent over a hundred million dollars on anti-bias trainings. Google’s company blog announced their new numbers, proud to see “early progress” in their work “toward a web that includes everyone”.

Google’s progress from 2014 to 2015: a 1% increase in the number of women in technology. Even worse, there was no change in the percent of Black and Hispanic employees.

On June 8, LinkedIn announced on its official blog that the “latest numbers show encouraging results, and we are pleased with our progress.” LinkedIn’s progress from 2014 to 2015: a 1% increase in the number of women in technology. Change in representation of Blacks and Latinos? No comment. To be fair, they did see one glimmer of progress—women now make up 30% of leadership where in 2014 they were 25%.

SalesForce’s Mark Benioff was quoted on June 12 saying that “I wish I could rewind time and go back and put that women’s equality issue into the culture from the beginning; [it is now] as big an issue as the philanthropy issues [were] for me.” Their reported increase in women since their 2014 numbers were published? 1%.

And Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg was quoted last week at the company’s annual meeting saying that, while they have made progress, they have a ways to go. The progress they’ve made at the time of their June 25 update is 1% more technical female employees and no improvement for more equal racial representation.