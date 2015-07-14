My Coworker Takes All The Credit For The Work We Do Together

Editor’s Note: This article is one of the top 10 most uncomfortable work situations of 2015. See the full list here.

Collaboration is more than just a buzzword. It’s an important tool to many great ideas. But when one member of a team doesn’t want to share the spotlight, egos can get bruised.

Psychologist Art Markman helps a reader with a coworker who seems to have forgotten that there is no “I” in team.

Hi, I work closely with one of my colleagues on my team, and we almost always present ideas and projects to our boss together. We work well together, but he always talks over me when we present, and says, “I thought” or “I did,” even when we both came up with the idea (or worse, when I did!) How can I make myself stand out for promotions and raises, when he’s taking all of my glory? I don’t want to say, “Actually, that was my idea,” because that seems like it would come across as petty. Any other way I can approach this?

This is frustrating, but it can be a common experience.

There are two elements to what is going on here. One has to do with the way your colleague is speaking. The second, though, has to do with your own behavior in meetings with the boss.

First, you should have a conversation about this problem with your colleague. You get along well with him, so this shouldn’t be a problem. This behavior has happened often enough that you have noticed it, and (rightfully so) it bothers you. The next time you sit down to work together, let him know that he is often saying “I” when he really means “we” when talking with the boss.

Art Markman is a professor of psychology and marketing at the University of Texas at Austin. His latest book, Smart Change, focuses on how you can use the science of motivation to change your behavior at work and home. Follow @abmarkman.

There are a few possibilities for what happens next. Whether he was intentionally trying to take credit for your joint ideas or not, he may start being more careful with his words. Most people are reasonably honest. When you call them out on a behavior that is inappropriate, they will often work hard to fix it in order to keep the peace in the workplace.