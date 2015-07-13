The Next Top 10 Cities For Tech Jobs

Entrepreneurs and young professionals looking to launch their career or their startup in an active technology hub have a wide variety of alternatives to the costly traditional hotspots like New York, Los Angeles, and Silicon Valley.

The country’s hottest up-and-coming tech scenes in 2015 are typically found in mid-sized cities eager to make a name for themselves, offering big-city resources like universities, access to talent, and satellite offices of tech industry titans along with lower costs of living and a greater work/life balance.

“If you just got out of school and you’re looking to get into tech you could go to Silicon Valley, but you’re going to be facing a lot of folks who have a lot of experience, who have been there a while, and an incredibly expensive housing market,” said Scott Garner, the communications and content marketing manager of ZipRecruiter, an online job board.

Today, ZipRecruiter released a list of the Top 10 Up-and-Coming Cities for Tech Jobs in 2015 based on job market activity across America. The website tracked hiring patterns to determine which cities were increasing job listing in the tech industry at the fastest rate, and which have the highest volume of tech jobs compared against other industries.

“If you want take that first step in your career in tech, or you want to start a startup of your own, these are great potential alternatives,” said Garner.

Though it is home to the most overvalued housing market in America, the cost of living is relatively affordable compared with other major tech hubs, while offering a plethora of resources to budding entrepreneurs and tech industry talent.

“They have a great university, they’ve started to attract the kind of talent that is looking to start their own businesses, so they have a very lively tech startup scene there,” said Garner. “IBM is there, Dell was founded in Texas, Google has an outpost there, Facebook; and then you have the startup scene, so it’s a mix of older companies and startups.”