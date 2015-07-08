Uber Expands Spanish-Language Service To Texas

Uber’s domestic Spanish-language service, uberESPAÑOL, is now available in several markets across Texas . The initiative, which launched earlier this year in cities like Los Angeles and Phoenix, lets users opt for a Spanish-speaking UberX driver.

In a statement, Uber cited the high percentage of Spanish speakers in Texas as an impetus for the expansion:

UBER ESTA AQUÍ! Today we are thrilled to announce that uberESPAÑOL has officially launched in Texas. Over a third of Texas residents are Spanish speakers, and we want to ensure that the Uber experience reflects our multilingual communities. With the launch of uberESPAÑOL, riders in Austin, Dallas, El Paso, and Houston can now request to ride uberX with a Spanish-speaking driver.

The service unlocks with a special promotional code, ESPANOLTX, which users must enter into the app to request a Spanish-speaking driver.