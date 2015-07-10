Who Wants To Solve California’s Water Crisis? A Role-Playing Game Will Test Your Political Skills

Solving California’s water woes is as much about messy politics as it is about praying for rain. As the future gets hotter and drier, the state is trying to figure out how to manage dwindling water and deliver it to everyone who wants it, including growing cities and desperate farmers. Now a new board game lets players channel their inner Jerry Brown: How do you keep everyone happy when there isn’t enough rain to go around?

“There’s a lot of information out there, but the drought isn’t so much about pieces of information as a whole system,” says designer Alfred Twu, who created California Water Crisis, the game. “I thought a game would be a really good way to help people understand how systems work.”





In it, players pick a region–Northern California versus SoCal versus the farm-filled Central Valley–and then roll the dice to see how much rain the state will get. Like the state’s actual water management, it’s played by season, and the goal is to keep voters happy, not solve the drought.

“I set it up that way because it reflects reality,” Twu says. “At the end of the day, water is just one of the many things that we have to deal with. You can’t look at the water system in isolation from everything else.”





Players can spend money on other public projects–say, improving a university or hospital or public transit–or cut taxes. At the same time, they send water to cities and farms and try to build better water infrastructure, like new desalination plants or pipelines, or hire water cops to cut back on waste. They can choose to pump groundwater (which will eventually disappear), or negotiate with other players for their water rights. When farms run out of water, players stop getting taxes; when cities run out of water, approval ratings plummet. At the end of the game, the winner is the person with the highest approval.

It’s more complicated than a game like Monopoly; there are eight pages of instructions. But that reflects exactly how hard it is to actually manage water supply in a naturally dry environment with a huge population.

A variation called “The Bad Old Days” is a more competitive, Chinatown-era version. As the rules explain: