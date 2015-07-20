The Best Burger In America

Which restaurant chain serves the most delicious burger in America? We’ve collected 32 contenders from across the U.S.–eight each from the East Coast, West Coast, South, and Midwest.

Can a newcomer like Umami Burger beat a classic like Hardee’s? Will Wendy’s sliders overtake the Big Mac? We’ll find out.

Voting begins at 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday, July 20, and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, July 24.

But before you vote, watch Fast Company‘s East Coast vs. West Coast burger rap battle:

[Burger Photo: shutterdandan via Shutterstock]

