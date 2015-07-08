Girls Talk About, Smash, Societal Limitations In “Unstoppable,” The Follow-up To Always’ “Like A Girl”

By all accounts and metrics, Always’ #LikeAGirl campaign was a bonafide smash hit. Now the P&G brand has followed it up by doubling down on its efforts to boost the confidence of young women around the globe.

A new film “Unstoppable,” again by agency Leo Burnett, sees director Lauren Greenfield back behind the camera asking young women if they feel society limits them. It’s based on a brand-sponsored survey that found 72% of girls feel held back by society, which they feel dictates what they should and shouldn’t do. When a young girl says something like, “I can’t really, like, rescue anybody,” it’s a more than a bit heartbreaking, and stark reminder that we have a ways to go before reaching true gender equality.





The brand also announced it had signed on Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams as an advocate to help inspire girls, and teamed with TED to develop and distribute content designed to help build girls’ confidence. The content will be hosted on the TED-Ed educational platform, and Always says it will also be working with education organizations on a brand-backed program to be used in schools.