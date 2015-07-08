Marvel Goes Native With Fake Ant-Man News Stories

In just over a week Marvel’s newest blockbuster will hit theatres and just in case you hadn’t seen any of its 64 other promos, teasers , trailers, or delightful-sized billboards, the studio crafted a fun piece of native advertising that made a fake news story out of its latest hero.

Ant-Man hits screens on July 17 and a news report from totally fake TV station WHIH boasts an exclusive interview with cyber criminal Scott Lang, who is set to be released from San Quentin prison on the same day. Lang also happens to be Hank Pym’s recruit to wear the Ant-Man suit. The WHIH report is on YouTube, but appeared as part of a native ad on Mashable that plays the story as a straight news story.





Comic fans will recognize the nod to the upcoming inter-hero conflict set to boil over in next year’s Captain America: Civil War, a cross-over already uncovered in a Spanish language Ant-Man promo that featured a glimpse of Falcon.