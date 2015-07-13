How To Make Company Culture Stick

After rumors circulated earlier this year that InMobi, the India-based mobile ad giant, was considering a sale to Google, its CEO Naveen Tewari announced firm plans to stay independent and seek an IPO .

Naveen Tewari

“We take a lot of pride in originating in Asia because India and China are the two countries that are leaping over the whole PC-era completely. So we think that the [mobile] game has actually just started,” Tewari told Fast Company. “How often do you land in a space that is paradigm-shifting and you happen to be one of the front leaders in that industry?”

The company, which is second only to Google in the global advertising market, announced in February that it had expanded its reach to 1 billion unique devices. In the past two years, InMobi has put out 20 new products aimed at helping clients with mobile advertising. And since its creation in 2007, employees and former employees have launched more than 40 startups. “As the PayPal Mafia is known [in the U.S.]—we’re the InMobi Mafia in India,” says Tewari.

So how does a leading company in a market projected to reach $100 billion continue to think like a startup? Tewari credits this three-pronged approach:

InMobi reinforces its company culture through what chief revenue officer Abhay Singhal calls its “scripts, rituals and festivals.”

Recognizing that real innovation could only come hand in hand with some level of failed experimentation, Tewari says that it became impossible to measure innovation by traditional metrics of growth (read: successes). A failed project with innovation lessons can still count as “growth.” So InMobi removed all classic performance metrics used by other large companies.

“We told our product engineers and product managers, ‘Look, this weird concept of paying you a bonus at the end of a quarter is frivolous because you are all trying to do things that are phenomenal,'” Tewari says. “We took away all of the possible conversations that could have led to people getting their performance judged based on short-term incentives.”

Instead of bonuses, employees received steady incremental pay increases every year. Employees are allowed and encouraged to work on pet projects, so long as they don’t expressly interfere with day-to-day duties. And in what Tewari calls an effort to build trust with his team, the company now has close to zero policies. Only absolute essentials like travel (“Take off if you think it’s important for you”) and expenses (“Travel as if it were your own money”) exist in simple one-liners.