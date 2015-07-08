Here’s Your First Look at Ecto-1, The New Ghostbusters’ Means of Conveyance

The much-prophesied Ghostbusters reboot is finally actually happening, and director Paul Feig is making sure we are all keenly aware of that.

Information about the film has been leaking out in dribs and drabs on a near-daily basis recently, including glimpses at Feig-muse Melissa McCarthy in costume, the protein packs she and her cohorts will be donning, and the actor who will be playing their adversary. Late last night, however, the director tweeted out a photo of Ecto-1, thus igniting the plasma chambers of fanboys with pure nostalgia.





It looks like Feig opted to stick with the boxy, hearse-like paleness of the original Ghostbusters’ ride—and it’s also a Cadillac, to boot. While the first film’s Caddy hearkened back to 1959, though, the new version is a 1980s Fleetwood Station Wagon. So at least the purists know they won’t have to worry about a Ghostbusters Bugatti anytime soon. Also, like the original, the car is chock-full of enough sirens to wake the dead—so that its passengers may then put the reanimated dead inside a ghost trap.

Have a look at the back of the car here.