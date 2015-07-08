Selfies Can Be Deadly, Russia Cautions

You might want to think twice before busting out your selfie stick in Russia: The interior ministry on Tuesday kicked off a public safety campaign , warning of the dangers associated with taking selfies in risky areas–say, in front of oncoming traffic or near live electrical wires.

This may sound like common sense, but more than 100 people have been injured while taking selfies in Russia in 2015 alone–and dozens have died, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reports. In May, a Russian woman shot herself in the head by accident when she tried to take a selfie with a loaded gun.





The new campaign includes instructional pamphlets filled with pithy warnings and graphics fashioned after road signs. “A cool selfie could cost you your life,” the leaflet says, according to AFP. One caption reads “A selfie on the railway tracks is a bad idea if you value your life,” while another notes that “A selfie with a weapon kills.”





The interior ministry has also released a video that outlines risky behavior and, according to The Verge, will be enforcing selfie safety education in schools to help curb the number of incidents.

“Before taking a selfie, everyone should think about the fact that racing after a high number of ‘likes’ could lead someone on a journey to death and his last extreme photo could turn out to be posthumous,” Yelena Alexeyeva, an aide to the interior minister, told AFP.

[via The Verge]