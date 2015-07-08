Find Inner Fu*king Peace With This Profanity-Filled Guided Meditation

The world is not a very polite place, so why should the inside of our heads be any different? A new video offers guided meditation that speaks to us in the language we speak to ourselves–that of a sailor who loves Richard Pryor movies. It’s as if Go The F*ck To Sleep were remixed for adults as Be In The F*cking Now.

Created by Jason Headley, the short film director behind the Pioneers of Language series, F*ck That: A Guided Meditation sounds exactly like the come-down at the end of every yoga class, only with bits of profanity sprinkled generously throughout. The tenets of relaxation and present-mindedness are still offered authentically, though it might be difficult to get to one’s happy place while snickering at some of the phrasing here.





“If you find your mind wandering to other thoughts,” one passage advises, “don’t let it concern you. Just acknowledge that all that shit is fucking bullshit.” Indeed. Unfortunately for serious meditation-practitioners, the next time they’re luxuriating in lotus-pose, they might find their minds wandering right back to F*ck That.