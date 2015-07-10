Awe-Inspiring Opera Houses Seen From The Stage

The flamboyant architecture of opera houses is meant to match the drama of the performances they hold. These structures, many of which are hundreds of years old, put attendees in a state of awe before the show even starts. Even today, when we can go to any ugly movie theater and watch hours of 3-D explosions, opera houses retain their ability to stun—even if you’re the one doing the performing. To prove this, photographer David Leventi travelled to 19 countries around the world and photographed 40 opera houses for his new book, Opera .

Romanian Athenaeum, Bucharest, Romania, 2007

“As the son of two architects, I experience an almost religious feeling walking into a grand space such as an opera house,” Leventi writes on his website. Many of these photos share an unusual angle—they are taken from the stage, looking out on the empty seats where the audience sits. These photos, which contain a greater space than our naked eye could see, both reveal gorgeous architecture from a novel perspective and give us a sense of what it must feel like to perform on these hallowed stages. “The actual performance is just a part of the overall awe-inspiring experience of going to the theater–I believe that the space itself can be the event,” Leventi writes. Opera, which was designed by Pentagram’s Luke Hayman is available now, and his photographs are currently on display at Rick Wester Fine Art gallery in New York.

[via Gizmodo India]