Russia Launches A Selfie Safety Campaign To Prevent More Photography-Related Deaths

Used to be the biggest risk associated with selfies was being called a narcissist, but a new public safety campaign in Russia warns of more life-threatening dangers.

Over the last year, Russia has seen at least 100 selfie disasters. According to an AFP report, these include a 21-year-old Moscow woman who accidentally shot herself in the head while taking a selfie (she suffered head injuries but survived), a teenager who died while attempting a selfie on a railway bridge and accidentally came into contact with live wires, and two young men who blew themselves up taking a selfie while holding a hand grenade with the pin pulled out (the selfie survived).





“A cool selfie could cost you your life,” reads a new interior ministry pamphlet. An aide to the Russian interior minister told AFP, “Unfortunately we have noted recently that the number of accidents caused by lovers of self-photography is constantly increasing. Since the beginning of the year we are talking about some hundred cases of injuries for sure. The problem really exists and leads to very unfortunate consequences.”

Selfie danger isn’t confined to Russia–a recent Colorado plane crash has been blamed on the pilots taking selfies–so maybe look for similar warnings in more countries very soon.