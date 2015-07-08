The Newest Member Of McVitie’s “Sweeet” Family Is A Jet-propelled Squirrel

First there were puppies and kittens, followed by an ever-expanding menagerie of animals, culminating most recently in an adorable baby alpaca . Now U.K. cookie brand McVitie’s has upped the ante by equipping its latest dose of cuteness with a jet engine.

The new spot in the overarching “Sweeet” positioning, which began in February 2014, features a flying squirrel. It is flying because it has a jetpack.

The ad, directed by Owen Trevor, opens with a weary commuter being dropped off and trudging towards her place of work. Her partner, who has remained in the vehicle, opens a pack of McVitie’s Oaty Breakfast Breaks. As with previous spots in the Sweeet campaign, all created by agency Grey London, the animal emerges from the product packaging, this time it’s a squirrel with uncannily large eyes.





The squirrel, aided by its jetpack, zips out the car’s sunroof and delivers one of the snacks to the worker. The ad, which breaks on July 8, is set to the theme tune of ‘80s TV show Airwolf and ends with the line “The oaty oomph of McVitie’s.” The revamped product has also received a colorful packaging refresh aimed at standing out in the increasingly competitive healthier biscuits category.

Previous spots in the Sweeet creative strategy include this one, which ran during the Christmas holidays last year and featured a baby narwhal.