How Honey Maid Brought Wholesome Family Values Into The 21st Century

Not long after Donald Trump launched his gong show of a presidential campaign with comments calling Mexican immigrants drug dealers, criminals, and rapists, a century-old cracker brand offered up its own take on the reality of American diversity.

Just before July 4th, Honey Maid debuted the latest ad in its ongoing “This Is Wholesome” campaign: in it, members of the Gomez family, who immigrated to America from the Dominican Republic, talked about what being American means to them. A heartwarming addition to an already successful campaign, “4 de Julio” epitomized the brand’s vision of wholesome family values.

In 2014, two years after the brand was relaunched by parent Mondelez International, Honey Maid debuted #ThisIsWholesome, created by agency Droga5, which depicted a diverse collection of American families that included same-sex couples, blended, and biracial families. When Honey Maid launched its campaign, it was into a media environment that had already seen several big statements on diversity from big brands (see Cheerios’ charming interracial family from 2013, Coke’s 2014 Super Bowl spot, “It’s Beautiful”). But, still, this was Honey Maid, a very mainstream brand, looking for broad appeal, and with decidedly un-edgy product. And when a brand like this decides to forgo the focus-grouped-to-death, diluted, literally white-bread approach in favor of something riskier, it becomes that much more interesting. Along with the 30-second TV spot, the brand made short docs profiling three of the families featured in the ad–Mondelez International senior marketing director Gary Osifchin, who heads up marketing for Honey Maid, says none of the ads were market tested beforehand. The reaction was largely positive, but did attract the predictable backlash. The brand didn’t blink, in fact it turned the hate mail into another ad, in which artists used the negative letters to spell out “Love.”

The bold approach has paid off for a brand that’s product has long been relegated to faceless conduit for the sexier marshmallows and chocolate at cookouts. Osifchin says the brand’s core graham cracker product has seen its business boosted in the high single digits since the campaign began. “It’s catapulted the brand to the emotional level,” says Osifchin. “Historically, the brand’s always been used in recipes, but we’ve gone from that to a brand that people want and choose to use because of the message we’re putting into the world.”

While Honey Maid has been around for almost 100 years, it doesn’t quite hold the same sweet-toothed sway as some of its Mondelez cookie-brand brethren like Oreo or Chips Ahoy. In order to relaunch the crackers, Osifchin and Droga5 dug back into Honey Maid history to find what would eventually become the root of its strategy.

“We looked back at decades of advertising and Honey Maid was always portrayed as a wholesome snack, something you could say yes to,” says Osifchin. “And so many of these ads depicted the wholesome family. But the families were very much a Madison Ave family, not necessarily reflective of what America looked like in the ‘40s, ’50s and ’60s.”

That word wholesome, just kept coming up when they would think about what the brand’s name and image are, even today, from both a product and consumer standpoint. But a lot about both had changed over the years. “The product has taken out high fructose corn syrup, added more whole grains, and evolved, as we’ve also seen the American family change,” says Osifchin. “One look at the census data and you can see consumers in America are different than what they were before and the composition of the American family is different, too. The diversity of families that exists today became the foundation of the Honey Maid idea.”