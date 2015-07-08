Noam Murro Reimagines Mickey’s Fantasia Broom Scene With Some Sweet Dance Action

We’ve all had jobs that we wish the tools would just come alive and do the work. Sort of like what Mickey imagined in Fantasia with those brooms , but with much less disastrous results. Veteran director Noam Murro took some inspiration from Mickey, and his own early work, to create his short, “Night Shift.”

As part of the 25th anniversary of Saatchi’s New Directors Showcase at Cannes, 25 past honorees were commissioned to create new short films incorporating an element from their original showcase film. Here, Murro takes the broom from his 1998 Showcase work, Evian’s “Urinal,” and adds a loose-limbed custodian instead of a sorcerer’s apprentice.





Murro has similarly mixed fantasy and reality for brands lately, creating a teleportation device for VW and a living Idea for GE.