The Business Case For Women In The C-Suite

A recent study revealed that an even gender split at one company contributed to a 41% increase in revenue, while oft-cited research by Catalyst demonstrates that companies with higher female representation in top management outperform those that don’t by delivering 34% greater returns to shareholders. And although only 5% of Fortune 1000 companies have a female CEO, they generate 7% of the Fortune 1000’s total revenue and outperform the S&P 500 index during the course of their respective tenures.

Yet, stubborn unconscious biases exist in everything, from to getting a small business loan. Even a simple Google image search, powered by algorithms, can play favorites with genders.

But there is one bright spot. Several studies have found that corporate reputation is synonymous with investor confidence and higher earnings.

And a new report by Weber Shandwick reveals there is gender parity when it comes to reputation. Specifically, the effect of a CEO’s reputation on both the company’s reputation and its market value are almost identical for both male and female CEOs.

The report, The Female Reputation Premium, was part of a larger study on CEO reputations conducted via an online survey of more than 1,750 executives (but not the CEOs) in mid- to large-size companies in 19 countries. Globally, male executives represented 62% of the sample and female executives 38%, but those proportions varied by market.

Part of the parity may stem from the fact that there were more leadership traits that both male and female CEOs shared than not. Among them:

Acknowledges contributions of others

Competitive

Innovative

Decisive

Collaborative

Honest and ethical

Risk taker

Inspires and motivates

Good listener

Charismatic

Those that were gender specific for men deal primarily with big-picture thinking: