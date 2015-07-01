Watch The Meticulous Process Of Hand-Painted Lettering

In the digital era, printing signage can be as easy as clicking a few icons on your computer. While the art of hand-painted lettering hasn’t entirely been usurped by electronic tools, it’s a somewhat forgotten process, especially when it comes to vintage race cars.

In the following video, watch the utterly mesmerizing, meticulous, and precise strokes of a painter who’s kitting out the sides and hood of his car. The result has a time-worn sensibility that no decal or stencil can replicate, even if the idea is to mimic old-school lettering.

Thankfully, the tradition endures in the pixelated age.