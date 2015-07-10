Making Rocket Launches A Breeze: NASA Unveils A New Wind Measurement System

The window for launches at NASA’s famed Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida can often be as little as 10 minutes or less–and the cost of missing those windows is sometimes in the $1 million range–so it’s essential that the rocket scientists managing them leave nothing to chance. Not even the wind.

That’s why, as Fast Company is the first to report, NASA has rolled out an all-new high-tech antenna system to measure wind shear at KSC at altitudes of up to 65,000 feet. Given that the old system, in operation since 1990, had fallen into such disrepair that contractors trying to reverse-engineer it had resorted to buying parts on eBay, it’s no wonder that the space agency has finally turned to something more cutting-edge.

For years, KSC has operated two systems side by side to get current wind data. On one side is a system built in 1990, a 50 Megahertz Doppler radar wind profiler that even NASA called “aging.” On the other, NASA is employing a set of weather balloons.

“The balloons were the primary,” says Lisa Huddleston, the chief of the applied meteorology unit at KSC’s Weather Office, “And we were only allowed to use the [old] profiler as kind of a backup, kind of a check on the wind. If the launch people saw any huge differences between balloon and profiler, they could launch another balloon.”

During launch countdowns, NASA wrote in a 2014 document, winds below 60,000 can pose a major concern. Rockets have to climb through the atmosphere, and “launch team members need accurate data in order to program the vehicle’s guidance and steering commands to ensure the vehicle reaches its proper orbit without exceeding its aerodynamic wind load limits.”

The balloons are certainly capable of returning the proper data, but here’s the problem: They drift with the wind, and can quickly end up 100 kilometers downrange. Any data returned at that point is “not representative of what’s going on at the launch site,” according to Huddleston.





The new system, a large phased array radar installation built by DeTect that features 640 antennas, is all solid-state, and state-of-the-art. It was designed to return accurate launch-site wind measurement data every five minutes. Costing $11 million to install, the new system was put in place last December and, pending final certification from NASA, is expected to be the primary system for at least the next 20 years.