An Indoor Beach Crossed With A Ball Pit Is Just What Your Summer Needs

Leave it to a Brooklyn-based art studio to conceptualize a day at the beach as a monochromatic, plastic wonderland.





The creative minds at Snarkitecture have transformed the Great Hall in Washington, D.C.’s National Building Museum into The Beach, a 10,000-square-foot installation filled with 750,000 recyclable plastic balls. Basically, it’s the classy, adult version of the fast food restaurant ball pits of your youth.

Not one to skimp on details, Snarkitecture included beach chairs and umbrellas, a snack bar, and even an ocean “pier.”





The Beach is open through September 7.