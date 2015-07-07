Stalking Celebrities On Tinder Just Got Way Easier

Tinder is rolling out verified profiles , to help you figure out if that girl you’ve been eyeing is actually Hilary Duff .

“Starting today, you may see a verified symbol on some profiles. Now when notable public figures, celebrities and athletes appear in your recommendations, you’ll know it’s for real,” the company wrote in a blog post.





Duff may have quit Tinder, but the introduction of verified profiles is bound to help other celebrities looking for love on the dating app by weeding out fake accounts. Tinder power users, rejoice: That one C-list actress or actor from that one movie you saw on Netflix that one time is totally on it.