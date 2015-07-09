One Company’s Quest To “Beerify” Wine, With Cans Of Pinot And #PinkiesDown

For one thing, wine isn’t very portable. It’s not easy to bring with you on, say, a picnic or a trip to the beach, since you need to bring glasses and sometimes a corkscrew with you as well.

Then there is the whole culture of wine drinking. You wonder if you’re tasting the right flavors: what if your palate cannot detect the notes of oak, plum, leather or chocolate? Does it mean you are drinking it wrong? What if you don’t have the right wine gear? Are you allowed to drink Burgundy from a Bordeaux glass? It’s enough to make you throw in the towel and pick up a six-pack of beer.





Oregon-based Union Wine Co., founded in 2005, is on a mission to make wine a lot less complicated. While the company sells regular bottles of wine, about a year ago it also started selling a range of wines in cans. A four-pack of rosé, Pinot Noir, or Pinot Gris costs $24, while a full bottle goes for $12. “There are so many places where glass is not an ideal thing to carry with you,” Ryan Harms, the owner of Union Wine Co., tells Fast Company. “For our own selfish reasons, we wanted to find a way to bring wine with us when we are backpacking.”

The canned wines were a big hit in the market, with preorders selling out in a matter of days. This year, Harms projects that 20% of the 135,000 cases of wine that Union sells will be in can form. Besides the novelty factor and the portability, Harms hopes that canned wines will appeal to drinkers who are more comfortable with the culture of beer and may be put off by the complexity of wine. Harms points out that you can’t stick your nose in a can to smell the bouquet, nor can you swirl the wine around for optimal flavor.

“Maybe the wine industry needs to beerify a little bit,” Harms says. “I’m always envious of how the beer industry creates a casual, comfortable relationship with the product, so consumers aren’t worried about whether they are holding the glass correctly, smelling it right or generally looking like they know what they are doing.”

Union’s timing is good. Culturally, we are in a moment when craft beer’s hold on our imaginations and wallets is starting to share more market space with wine. A recent magazine article noted a considerable uptick of male wine drinkers in general and of rosé specifically–and coined the Internet-ready term “Brosé” along the way.